April 22, 2025 Resolution honoring Nora Aunor

Jinggoy: Nation mourns the passing of PH's one and only Superstar Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution honoring the life and achievements of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, and expressing the Senate's profound sympathy and sincere condolences to her family on her passing - the one and only "Superstar" of Philippine cinema. "Nora Aunor's contributions to advancing the cause of Philippine arts and culture is as immeasurable as her local and international recognitions, but as secure as her undeniable talent," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1337. "Her unquantifiable achievements in both local and international scenes propel her as one of the most awarded Filipino actors in history, bringing great pride, honor, and glory to the nation," he added. Born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor on May 21, 1953 in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, she was known lovingly to generations of fans as "Ate Guy." She rose from humble beginnings as a singer in the 1960s and transitioned to film stardom with her debut in All Over the World (1967). She went on to become one of the most decorated and iconic figures in Philippine cinema. In 2022, she was conferred the prestigious title of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, solidifying her place in history as one of the nation's most revered cultural treasures. Her seven-decade career saw her win multiple accolades, earning her numerous Best Actress awards from prestigious institutions such as Gawad Urian, FAMAS, Luna Awards, the Metro Manila Film Festival, and PMPC Star Awards, among many others. Beyond national recognition, Aunor's talent was honored globally, with awards from Cannes, Venice, Cairo, Asian Film Awards, Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Singapore International Film Festival, and many other prestigious events. Her contributions to Philippine cinema were solidified when she was conferred the National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts award in 2022. Aunor's unparalleled performances in films such as "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-Gamo" (1976), "Bona" (1980), "Himala" (1982), "Bulaklak sa City Jail" (1984), and "Naglalayag" (2004) captured the essence of the Filipino spirit and established her as a true icon of the film industry. As the nation mourns her passing, the Senate expresses its deepest sympathies to her family, colleagues, and countless admirers who cherished her work. A copy of the resolution will be provided to her bereaved family as a testament to the nation's recognition of her extraordinary legacy, Estrada said. With her passing on April 16, 2025, at the age of 71, Nora Aunor's legacy as the one and only "Superstar" of Philippine Cinema will forever be etched in history, he added.

