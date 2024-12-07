MPD Searching for O Street Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary in Northwest.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The suspect stole property and then fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24188869