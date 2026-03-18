MPD Offers Reward, Seeking Persons of Interest in Hill East Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest in an Endangerment with a Firearm offense that occurred Saturday in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11:00 p.m., multiple suspects entered the rear alley of the 1500 block of A Street, Southeast. The suspects then discharged multiple firearms, causing damage to vehicles and buildings in the area. There were no reported injuries. The suspects then fled the scene in multiple vehicles.

MPD detectives have recovered video from around the location of the offense. Detectives are currently looking to speak to six persons of interest, who can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.

CCN: 26033790