Health PEI and local Ophthalmologists partner to address Cataract Surgery wait times

CANADA, December 6 - Island residents now have increased access to cataract surgeries, thanks to a partnership between local ophthalmologists, the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI that will see thousands of patients treated in the new, state-of-the-art Cataract Outpatient Clinic in Charlottetown.

Located at 193 Minna Jane Drive in Charlottetown, this clinic will significantly reduce wait times for cataract surgery and improve access to care for Islanders. In its first year of operation, Health PEI anticipates treating 2,000 additional patients, with up to 4,000 patients treated in subsequent years. The waitlist for cataract surgery has about 2,500 patients.

“This is a major step forward in improving access to eye care for Islanders. By working together, we are ensuring that more people receive timely, high-quality care. I want to thank the ophthalmologist group for their excellent partnership in this innovation. Thousands of Islanders will have their vision restored more quickly and our waitlist for cataract surgery will soon be virtually eliminated.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Ophthalmologists and staff began performing cataract surgeries in the 8,000-square-foot clinic this week. The clinic offers a range of services, including initial consultations, low-risk cataract surgeries, and post-operative care. Higher-risk surgeries, approximately 400 per year, will continue to be completed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“We are excited to partner with our local ophthalmologists to meet the growing need for cataract surgeries,” said Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI. “This new clinic is an example of how we can work with partners and the community to find new, efficient ways to improve access to care. This model ensures services that can be done in the community are made readily available there, while retaining capacity in hospital for more complex procedures.”

Clinic services are funded by Health PEI through billing fees for cataract surgeries and an overhead agreement. Patients do not pay for services, and the waitlist will be triaged based on urgency and time waiting, as always.

"On behalf of the ophthalmologists involved in this partnership, are thrilled to be part of the solution for cataract surgery wait times in Prince Edward Island. The new Cataract Outpatient Clinic is a state-of-the-art facility that will allow us to see more patients and ultimately improve the vision and quality of life for thousands of Islanders. We are thankful for the support of the provincial government and Health PEI in making this happen," said Dr. Ibrahim Elaraoud.

