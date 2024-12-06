Governor Abbott Congratulates Menard As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 6 - December 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Menard on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Menard County Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Menard and the Menard County Chamber of Commerce on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Menard is a place where Texas history and natural beauty come together to create a hidden gem destination,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From exploring Presidio San Saba to outdoor adventures along the San Saba River, visitors can also enjoy a growing array of unique vacation rentals, live music performances, and delicious dining options that enhance the Menard experience. We’re proud to celebrate its recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community.”

“Menard embodies everything we love about Texas — rich history, warm people, and endless opportunities for adventure,” said Senator Charles Perry. “Congratulations to Menard on this incredible achievement as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community. It’s truly an honor to represent you."

“Menard offers something for everyone from historical adventures, water adventures, fabulous food choices, live music, lots of places to stay, and even wedding venues,” said Mayor Barbara Hooten. “Come see us!”

“Menard has always been a great place to live and work, but with this certification we can bring attention to why we want people to come visit us,” said Menard County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cherry Swindall. “Our community has so much to offer with our history, but we also have exciting new businesses opening and a live music scene that is growing. We are also quickly becoming a food destination. We are so excited for people to discover Menard and its wonderful beauty. Our goal is for Menard to be known as a wonderful place to live, work, play, and stay.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.