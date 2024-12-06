S. 3162, TEST AI Act of 2024

S. 3162 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a pilot program to test the vulnerability of artificial intelligence systems. DOE also would need to assess the counterintelligence risk posed by visitors to its national laboratories. CBO estimates that enacting S. 3162 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

