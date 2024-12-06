S. 2645, Preventing HEAT Illness and Deaths Act of 2024

S. 2645 would authorize the appropriation of $5 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to establish an interagency committee to coordinate the national effort to reduce the health risks posed by extreme heat. The committee, consisting of representatives from several federal agencies, would be required to develop a strategic plan to reduce those risks and to develop an integrated information system to forecast extreme temperatures. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2645 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $22 million over the 2025-2029 period and $3 million after 2029, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

