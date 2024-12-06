S. 4178, Future of Artificial Intelligence Innovation Act of 2024

S. 4178 would require the Department of Energy, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Science Foundation, and Office of Science and Technology Policy to enhance U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) by researching and testing AI systems and by awarding prizes for AI research and development. The bill also would authorize the Department of Commerce to use between$500,000 and $1.25 million in each fiscal year from 2025 through 2027 to establish the Foundation for Standards and Metrology, a nonprofit corporation. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4178 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

