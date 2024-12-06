Submit Release
S. 3879, Illegal Red Snapper Enforcement Act

S. 3879 would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Institute of Standards and Technology, in consultation with Customs and Border Protection, to develop a field kit to identify the country of origin of red snapper fish catches and to report to the Congress on its methodology. The bill also would authorize the Department of Defense to provide technical assistance to other nations to deter illegal fishing. CBO estimates that enacting S. 3879 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

