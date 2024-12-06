S. 4394, NSF AI Education Act of 2024

S. 4394 would authorize the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish scholarships, fellowships, research awards, and education centers to promote the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workforce and in K-12 education. S. 4394 also would direct NSF to issue guidance for using AI in K-12 education. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4394 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.