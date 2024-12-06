Submit Release
S. 4769, VET Artificial Intelligence Act

S. 4769 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop, periodically update, and publish voluntary guidelines for entities to internally and externally evaluate their artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Following that, the Department of Commerce would be required to study the capabilities of the sector that evaluates AI. The bill also would direct the department to establish the Artificial Intelligence Assurance Qualifications Advisory Committee. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4769 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

