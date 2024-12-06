S. 4596, Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act

S. 4596 would require the Department of Commerce to conduct a public awareness campaign on the risks and benefits posed by artificial intelligence to people in the United States. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4596 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

