Reporting on disability

NUJ Disabled Members Council and Ethics Council will host an online webinar to launch new disability reporting guidelines.

How can ensure nuanced and ethical reporting on disability issues?

Chaired by  Natasha Hirst, NUJ president, guest speakers include Miranda Evans from Disability Wales and Gemma Stevenson, sports journalist and DMC member.

The webinar will discuss the importance of accurate and ethical reporting for shaping narratives on disability.

The webinar is for all journalists, communications professionals and anyone with an interest in how to improve written and visual representation of disability in the media.

We’ll introduce the new reporting guidelines and give practical tips on how to approach stories on disability issues including where to find additional context and well-informed contributors. There will be time for questions at the end.

Live captioners will be available, please let us know if you have any other access requirements by emailing [email protected]

Places are free, but registration is required.

