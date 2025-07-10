NUJ deeply concerned by sweeping Reach redundancies

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) understands that the UK and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher Reach plc has placed 104 roles at risk.

Reach, which publishes various national and regional digital and newspaper titles including The Mirror, Express, Manchester Evening News, and Liverpool Echo, has decided to overhaul its English sports coverage. The company plans to make around 50 roles redundant across national and local publications, print and digital, content and production.

Dedicated correspondents covering Liverpool, Manchester United, and London football clubs will be halved, while three writers covering Midland clubs and two on Welsh sport are at risk. In addition to reducing content editors from 26 to 16 and more than halving the number of sports sub-editors, Reach also plans to cut arts desk staff, and brand writers at both The Mirror and the Express. Workers in Scotland and Ireland are not affected.

Reach has cited “efficiencies” and “optimising performance” created by the sharing of content between titles and the production of common pages as the main reasons for the cuts. The company has an in-house AI tool, Guten, that rewrites stories to match the style of different titles. The union is concerned that proposed cuts may involve an increase in the use of AI technologies at the publisher at the expense of journalists’ jobs.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ is deeply concerned by the impact these cuts will have on staff workload and morale. Either fewer staff will be expected to do more work, or Reach is seeking to use AI to fill the resulting gap. "The replication of content across Reach’s titles will mean less localised coverage and less media diversity. Ultimately, this results in a poorer product. The distinction between different Reach titles will blur with replicated articles less tailored to readers’ interests. An AI mimic would be no substitute for skilled journalists. "Reach is a profitable company – and this is down to journalists’ hard work. Instead of cutting jobs, Reach should invest in its staff and quality journalism.”

Those at risk of redundancy have been informed and a 30-day consultation will begin next week with the possibility of journalists being made redundant as early as 8 August. Staff have been told that around 90 workers will be transferred to comparable roles with 11 vacancies created alongside a new sports hub but further details on the new structure are awaited. The NUJ has sought urgent clarity on Reach’s plans to alleviate the stress and uncertainty many members are facing.

The NUJ reminds members that the union is ready to provide information, guidance, advice and representation where necessary – including in consultation meetings. The union can also review and sign settlement agreements for members who may wish to consider voluntary redundancy.

Chris Morley, Reach NUJ Group Chapel national coordinator, said:

“The NUJ will participate fully in the complex consultation process that is underway and try to find ways to mitigate the losses by working constructively with the company over the coming weeks that we now have. We will raise the key concerns of members and be their advocate to achieve the best possible outcome for them and their families.”

The Reach NUJ Group Chapel published the following statement:

“Our members are dismayed by the company’s announcement of planned sweeping redundancies among its sport journalists. These talented teams provide an incredible service to the public in their sports coverage and production in print and digital and among the National and regional titles in England and Wales. “Final details are yet to be provided to the union, but we understand that more than 100 individuals have been put at risk of losing their jobs with the aim of cutting around 50 roles. “There will now be a 30-day collective consultation process in which the NUJ will play its full part in seeking the best possible outcome from a dire situation and fighting to save as many jobs as possible for the business going forward. “The nature of such large-scale cuts is devastating for those directly impacted but also their colleagues throughout the company. We are now inevitably entering a period of great uncertainty for our members in sport and for their livelihoods. The NUJ will be scrutinising the proposals carefully and asking the questions that our members want answers to. “The outline rationale provided by the company is to create a new structure that brings regional and nationals’ operations together to ‘optimise performance’. We think that may be at the expense of local knowledge and diversity of content. The elephant now in the room is what role does AI have in the company’s thinking that such a pared down structure may be possible? This is something very much on our agenda to determine. “The other key concern at the outset of this redundancy collective consultation is workload - and what this might look like for those that remain after the cuts have been made. Our members were already reporting the difficulties in maintaining the levels of work demanded so we will be ensuring that due regard is given to the safety of these plans. “Given that these proposals affect individuals across the group, the Reach Group Chapel wishes to emphasise that the union is there for members and has their back at this incredibly difficult time. The union will support them and any member affected can seek assistance through [email protected].”

