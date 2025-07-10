Palestine: journalists in the West Bank face increased attacks

NUJ and IFJ condemn rising number of threats and violent attacks against Palestinian journalists.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning an alarming increase in attacks in the West Bank. In June, journalists were denied access to public spaces, subjected to physical assaults, equipment damage and faced censorship related raids.

Both the IFJ and its affiliate, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) have warned the attacks threaten press freedom and journalists’ ability to report independently.

On 27 May, Israeli soldiers witnessed an attack against Palestinian journalist Issam al-Rimawi by Israeli settlers in al-Mughayyir, a village northeast of Ramallah. The journalist’s camera was stolen and the physical attack led him to lose consciousness. The following day, Israeli soldiers fired warning shots near the car in which French journalist Amira Souilem of France 24 and Radio France Internationale, Palestinian journalist Mohammed Mansour, and three other Palestinian colleagues were driving. The car was clearly marked ‘press’, and all the journalists were carrying filming equipment while wearing vests marked with the word ‘press’

Other incidents recorded against journalists include masked Israeli soldiers preventing an international group of reporters from entering Masafer Yattar on 2 June. The journalists had been inbvited to witness the impact of settler violence and house demolitions caused by the Israeli army.

On 4 July, a Deutsche Welle cameraman and journalist were attacked by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Sinjil, north of Ramallah. Their vehicle was badly damaged and other international and Palestinian journalists at the scene were forced to flee.

The NUJ strongly condemns the violence against journalists and calls on the Israeli government to act swiftly to ensure their safety. Further incidents include vandalism of photojournalist Rajai Al-Khatib’s car by settler gangs in Sinjil and the arrest of veteran journalist Nasser al-Lahham, director of Lebanese satellite news TV channel Al Mayadeen on 7 July. A pre-dawn raid on his home saw the destruction of furniture and seizue of personal belongings including mobile phones, according to local sources.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

"The surge of attacks and censorship against Palestinian and foreign journalists in the West Bank is deeply alarming. Journalists must be able to carry out their job free from fear and violence. No journalist should be discriminated against because of their occupation. We once again call on Israeli authorities and the public to uphold press freedom and let journalists report freely."

Return to listing