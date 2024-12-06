Disaster Recovery Centers Extending Operations in Lexington, Spartanburg and Union Counties, Closing Early in Hampton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in Lexington, Spartanburg and Union counties will continue operating past their original closure dates. Their new dates and times of operation are:

Lexington County: Batesburg-Leesville Fire Station, 537 W. Church St., Batesburg, SC 29006

Open Dec. 6-7, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Spartanburg County: Spartanburg Emergency Management, 175 Community College Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Open Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9-13, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.,

Closed Dec. 8.

Union County: Union County Library, 300 E. South St., Union, SC 29379

Open Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Closed Dec. 8.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Hampton County will close Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. It is located at:

Bull Durham Center, 380 Railroad Ave., Estill, SC 29918

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Survivors do not need to visit a center for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.