President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for Tennessee

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene from Sept. 26-30, 2024.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a period of 120 days of the state’s choosing within the first 180 days from the start of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for emergency protective measures, other needs assistance and direct federal assistance for total eligible costs.