Steelhead's Elizabeth Martinez Named to EDPA Future Leaders Class of 2024

Elizabeth Martinez named to the EDPA 2024 class of Future Leaders

Las Vegas marketing director selected for industry leadership program, bringing fresh perspective on diversity and sustainability.

Being selected for the Future Leaders Program is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the industry's evolution.” — Elizabeth Martinez, Director of Marketing Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces Elizabeth Martinez, Director of Marketing Operations at Steelhead, has been recognized as a member of the Exhibition and Design Producers Association (EDPA) Future Leaders Class of 2024. Martinez was honored during EDPA's annual ACCESS event in Palm Desert, California.

The EDPA Future Leaders Program celebrates young professionals making significant contributions to the experiential design and production industry through their leadership and innovation. As a Latina leader in the industry, Martinez brings a valuable perspective on diversity and inclusion to her new role.

"Being selected for the Future Leaders Program is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the industry's evolution," said Martinez. "I'm particularly excited to engage in discussions around sustainability, diversity, and talent development, which are crucial for our industry's future growth."

Martinez, who successfully led Steelhead's marketing initiatives throughout the pandemic, emphasizes the importance of fresh perspectives in the industry. Her selection recognizes her achievements in maintaining Steelhead's market presence while upholding the company's core values during challenging times.

"Liz's contributions have withstood both the test of time and unprecedented industry challenges, particularly during the pandemic," said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer at Steelhead. "She played a pivotal role in uniting the industry during an uncertain period and consistently demonstrates her commitment to both Steelhead and the broader trade show community's advancement."

At Steelhead, North America’s only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Martinez has been instrumental in advancing sustainable practices and innovative marketing strategies. Her involvement in EDPA's sustainability initiatives and local chapter activities demonstrates her commitment to industry advancement.

The Future Leaders Program provides networking, education, and leadership development opportunities through EDPA ACCESS, ExhibitorLIVE, and year-round programming. As part of her role, Martinez will serve as a Future Leader ambassador within her local chapter throughout 2025.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.