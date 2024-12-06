DSS Reminder- Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) In-Person Events Continue for Specific Counties Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Submit Release
December 6, 2024- Beginning Sunday, December 8th, residents of Abbeville, Aiken, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Jasper, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, and Richland counties may pre-register for DSNAP online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/ and visit the DSNAP site in their county of residence based on the scheduled dates at the bottom of this release. Other eligible counties have already held both telephone and in-person registration events. 

Each upcoming in-person event will run for three (3) days. Individuals can only apply for DSNAP at the designated location in their county of residence. Households that resided within one of the designated counties at the time of Hurricane Helene AND suffered unreimbursed disaster losses may be eligible to receive a DSNAP benefit.  Food loss alone is not a qualifying factor for DSNAP assistance. 

Non-SNAP residents in the affected counties who are seeking assistance and were unable to pre-register and complete a telephone interview between November 12th and November 21st may apply in-person according to the schedule below.

HouSeholds who applied for DSNAP between November 11th and November 21st and were denied after a telephone interview are not eligible to re-apply.  If you do not agree with the decision made on your DSNAP application, you may request a fair hearing by calling 1-800-311-7220 or writing to your local county DSS office.

Interviews cannot be completed at your local county DSS office.  Calling or visiting your local DSS office will not expedite the application process for DSNAP.

Applicants must have suffered a loss directly related to Hurricane Helene to be eligible for DSNAP benefits.  Households applying for Disaster SNAP must have lived in the disaster area on September 27, 2024, and must have suffered loss or damages, such as: 

  • Damage to or destruction of the home.
  • Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.
  • Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Individuals applying for DSNAP in-person should be prepared to provide the following:

  • Proof of Identity
  • Proof of Address
  • Proof of Income
  • Proof of the value of unreimbursed damages incurred as a direct result of the storms
  • Proof of loss or inaccessibility of income

All DSNAP applications are subject to review.  If it is determined that an applicant received benefits that he/she was not entitled to, the applicant will be required to pay them back.

Per federal rules and guidelines, current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP.  Current SNAP recipients who reside in a county approved for DSNAP and received SNAP during the month of October 2024 may be eligible for a disaster supplement if their monthly SNAP benefit is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size.  

This disaster supplement was already issued to current SNAP recipients residing in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties who qualify.

Current SNAP recipients residing in Kershaw County who meet all of the criteria listed below may go to the designated DSNAP site in Kershaw County between December 11th and 13th and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a supplement of their October SNAP benefits:

  1. Received SNAP in October 2024;
  2. Receive a monthly benefit that is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size; and
  3. Suffered a disaster loss.

DSNAP Onsite Events Schedule:

Monday, December 9th through Wednesday, December 11th

All Locations are 8AM – 5PM

County

Site Location/Address

Abbeville

Abbeville Civic Center

404 N. Main Street

Abbeville, SC 29620

Aiken

Western Carolina State Fairground

561 May Royal Drive, Hwy 495

Aiken, SC 29801

Chester

Mount Olive Baptist Church

176 Center Street

Chester, SC 29706

Greenwood

Greenwood YMCA

1760 Calhoun Road

Greenwood, SC 29649

Jasper

Mount Carmel Baptist Center

3763 Bees Creek Road

Ridgeland, SC 29936

Newberry

Prosperity Rikard Civic Center

250 School Drive

Prosperity, SC 291127

Oconee

Old Seneca Middle School

810 W. South 4th Street

Seneca, SC 29678

Orangeburg

Edisto Fork United Methodist Church

356 Lariot Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Pickens

East Pickens Baptist Church

2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy

Pickens, SC 29671

 

 

Wednesday, December 11th through Friday, December 13th

All Locations are 8AM – 5PM

County

Site Location/Address

Edgefield

American Legion Hall

314 Penn Street

Edgefield, SC 29824

Fairfield

Blackjack Baptist Church

178 State Road

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Greenville

TD Convention Center

1 Exposition Drive

Greenville, SC 29607 

Kershaw

Kershaw Cnty Recreation Facility – City Arena

420 Broad Street

Camden, SC 29020

Lexington

Lexington County DSS Office

1070 S. Lake Drive

Lexington, SC 29073

Richland

The Meeting Place Conference Ctr

201 Columbia Mall Blvd.

Columbia, SC 29223

 

