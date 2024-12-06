DHS Strengthens Maritime Cybersecurity and Chemical Security Cooperation with the Philippines During Third Indo-Pacific Exercise of 2024

WASHINGTON - From December 3-5, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in collaboration with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and U.S. Embassy Manila, conducted a high-impact maritime cybersecurity tabletop exercise and chemical security workshop with the Government of the Philippines. This marks DHS’ third major Indo-Pacific maritime cybersecurity effort in 2024, following successful exercises with Indonesia and Japan earlier this year. These activities are part of a broader commitment to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation to protect critical port infrastructure and bolster maritime security across the Indo-Pacific.

Held in Manila, the exercise tested realistic scenarios involving sophisticated cyberattacks on critical port infrastructure, including automated cargo handling systems and communication networks. Philippine public and private stakeholders, alongside U.S. experts, tackled complex simulated incidents that tested joint emergency response protocols and strengthened public-private sector coordination. Participants evaluated the effectiveness of their existing emergency procedures, coordination mechanisms, information sharing agreements, and communications plans. Building on existing regional cooperation and the inaugural U.S.-Japan-Philippines Trilateral Cyber & Digital Dialogue, the exercise included observers from the governments of both Australia and Japan.

Under Secretary Mayorkas’ leadership, DHS has prioritized building strong Indo-Pacific partnerships, advancing a positive vision for cyberspace, and demonstrating the power of collective action to mitigate cyber risk across sectors. This latest collaboration reflects those priorities in action, while enabling for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to deepen its efforts under President Biden’s 2024 Executive Order on Amending Regulations Relating to the Safeguarding of Vessels, Harbors, Ports, and Waterfront Facilities of the United States.

“The maritime domain underpins global economic security,” said DHS Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers. “Strengthening cybersecurity partnerships in the Indo-Pacific isn’t just about protecting infrastructure — it’s about securing the trade routes that drive economies and sustain international commerce.”

“The Philippines Office for Transportation Security, in cooperation and collaboration with international partners, made significant improvements through its policy determinations and regulatory functions in the maritime sphere,” said OTS Administrator Undersecretary Crizaldo O. Nieves. “For the past years, we can proudly say, that we have made significant strides toward safeguarding trade routes that are vital to our national economy and international commerce as well, and we continue to do so until this very day."

"The long-standing alliance between the Philippines and the United States has contributed to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 75 years. Similarly, our world relies on unrestricted maritime access and open sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific. Cyber actors routinely target maritime infrastructure, and the increase of regional maritime cyber threats requires tightly coordinated public/private and governmental defense against attacks, accidents, and disasters, as well as contingency planning and operational integration with a wide range of industries and domains to include our trusted partners,” said Vice Admiral Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “Strengthening relationships with our Indo-Pacific partners through effective exercises is critical to ensuring long-term stability in the region.”

“Collaborating with the Government of Philippines was extremely beneficial to building an effective partnership, strengthening port systems cybersecurity and sharing chemical security strategies,” said CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Dr. David Mussington. “This joint exercise and workshop underscore the importance of international cooperation to help reduce risk and ensure we are equipped to respond to cyber and chemical threats.”

Following the exercise, DHS and the DTRA Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program hosted a workshop for public and private sector port security stakeholders, focusing on chemical security and risk management in the marine transportation system. Experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and DTRA provided briefings on strategies to mitigate risks tied to chemical weapon proliferation, emphasizing the U.S. approach to chemical security, public-private collaboration, and forward planning for high-risk chemicals. The USCG shared insights on maritime cyber incident prevention and response, fostering a shared understanding of maritime infrastructure risks between the two nations, and offering lessons learned from implementing cybersecurity regulations.

