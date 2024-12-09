SEOPS Awarded Launch Services Task Order for Upcoming NASA VADR Mission

Pictured is a previous member of NASA’s R5 series, CubeSat R5 Spacecraft 4 (R5-S4), which launched to space earlier this year. Photo credit: NASA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive space mission services, has been selected to provide launch and integration services for a small satellite mission under a recent task order awarded by NASA under the Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract. Under the terms of the award, the Houston-based company will support the Streamlined CubeSat Launch Services (SCLS) R5-S9 Mission by procuring a launch for the 6U CubeSat and providing payload processing and integration services, testing, fit checks, and all necessary hardware including its Equalizer dispenser. The launch is currently slated for 2025.“Working with NASA on VADR missions is very rewarding for our team, and we’re extremely proud to play a role in delivering positive science outcomes from the R5-S9 mission,” said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. “We have a long history of executing missions for the U.S. government and are grateful they continue to rely on our mission expertise.”One of 13 companies selected in 2022 to provide VADR launch services, SEOPS is part of a vetted group of established and emerging vehicle and service providers. Bringing nearly a decade of experience in payload integration, mission management, and deployment solutions, SEOPS also provides in-house designed and engineered flight hardware and an orbital transfer vehicle. SEOPS most recently announced it signed a contract with SpaceX for a Falcon 9 rideshare mission destined for a geostationary transfer orbit in late 2028. The team collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO. Additionally, the company has managed 16 rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch and dynamic 24/7 on-orbit operations. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.###

