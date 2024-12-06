CBP officers seize large cache of testosterone and other steroids at Laredo Port of Entry; driver arrested

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry this week seized a large cache of testosterone and other steroids with a gross weight of more than 21 pounds hidden within a passenger vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintain strict vigilance and their application of inspections experience and technology led to the discovery of a significant amount of steroids deeply hidden within a vehicle,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “It’s unusual to encounter steroids in large quantities such as this case and this seizure underscores the commitment of CBP to ensure the security of our border and stem the commercialization and abuse of such controlled substances.”

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 25-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a 2012 GMC Terrain for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 210 vials and 4,760 pills of testosterone and other steroids with a gross combined weight of 21 pounds hidden within the vehicle.

Anabolic steroids are Schedule III substances under the Controlled Substances Act. Only a small number of anabolic steroids are approved for human or veterinary use. Case studies and scientific research indicate that high doses of anabolic steroids may cause mood and behavioral effects. In some individuals, anabolic steroid use can cause dramatic mood swings, increased feelings of hostility, impaired judgment and increased levels of aggression (often referred to as “roid rage”).

CBP seized the steroids and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

