U.S. Customs and Border Protection to host in-person resume and application workshop

EL CENTRO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a CBP Resume and Application Workshop on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

What to expect:

The event will run from 4-8 p.m.

CBP recruiters will be on-site to provide information that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions such as: Resume requirements Job requirements Application process Hiring process



Recruiters will also be available to answer questions and/or concerns that applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent.

What to do:

Join us at the Imperial County Workforce Development Office located at 1250 W. Main Street, in El Centro, California.

If you are ready to apply, bring a laptop and current resume for review by our CBP National Recruiters.

CBP Officers are responsible for enforcing more than 400 laws related to trade, contraband, agricultural pests and diseases, and the admissibility of individuals; while BPAs are responsible for protecting 1,900 miles of the border with Mexico and 5,000 miles with the country of Canada, to include the coastal waters of Puerto Rico and Florida.

