The Council adopted a resolution supporting the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) in response to recent cuts in benefits. HIP helps low-income residents, particularly seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families with children, access fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. The program also supports local farmers by reimbursing purchases made at farmers' markets, farm stands, and through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.

As of December 1, 2024, the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) reduced HIP benefits from $40-$80 per month to just $20 per household, citing insufficient state budget funding. This reduction could threaten the program’s ability to operate year-round and may increase food insecurity in Boston, as well as reduce sales for local farmers.

The Council’s resolution calls for the Governor and Legislature to allocate an additional $10 million to HIP through a supplemental budget to ensure uninterrupted service through fiscal year 2025. The program has shown significant success, improving dietary quality for participants and generating local economic activity.

The Council's resolution underscores the importance of sustaining HIP for both public health and local economic reasons.