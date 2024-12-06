‘Haligi’ Earns Golden Globe Consideration, Spotlighting Filipino Resilience and Fatherhood

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippine film Haligi has been officially accepted “For Your Consideration” for “Best Non-English Language Motion Picture & Best Director” categories at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, capturing the attention of Golden Globe voters.

This film, produced by CEBSI and directed by Nestor Malgapo Jr. (with co-direction by Karl Portacio), stars Victor Neri, Christopher Roxas, Dex Castro, and Richard Quan. It premiered worldwide on August 31, 2024.

Haligi tells the powerful story of four fathers who diligently support their families despite grappling with the increasing hardships brought by the pandemic and post-pandemic times. The film highlights the emotional and physical toll of being the family’s pill or the “haligi ng tahanan” at challenging times. With a focus on sacrifice, resilience, and strength, Haligi offers a compelling look at Filipino fatherhood and the personal battles many families face today. This film represents not only the talent of Filipino filmmakers but also the universal struggle for survival and dignity in the face of adversity.

Republish from Goodnewspilipinas.com

Read more on BlogtalkWithMJRacadio.com

CATCH More BlogTalk with MJ Racadio:

Haligi Press Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.