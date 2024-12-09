Youth Enrichment Brands Celebrates Unprecedented Growth and Milestones in 2024

i9 Sports USSC Streamline Brands School of Rock

Expanded Reach and Outstanding Achievements for US Sports Camps, i9 Sports, Streamline Brands and School of Rock

2024 has been an incredible year of growth and progress for YEB as we work to enrich and transform the lives of all kids through our community-focused approach to youth activities.” — Justin Hoeveler, CEO of YEB

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), the nation’s leading youth activities platform, celebrates a year marked by growth, innovation, and youth impact in 2024. Comprising US Sports Camps, i9 Sports, Streamline Brands, and School of Rock, YEB now serves over 1 million kids annually across 1,000 locations in 50 states and 20 countries, with plans to double their reach in the next five years.“2024 has been an incredible year of growth and progress for YEB as we work to enrich and transform the lives of all kids through our community-focused approach to youth activities,” said Justin Hoeveler, CEO of YEB. “With the combined passion of our brands, leadership, and strategic initiatives, we are excited to continue to expand our reach in ‘25 and support the next generation to dream big and realize their remarkable potential.”Leadership Drives ExpansionRob Price, previously President and CEO of School of Rock, and most recently Chief Customer Officer for YEB, has been promoted to President of YEB. Overseeing marketing, communications, and footprint expansion across all YEB brands, Price’s extended expertise in franchising and brand strategy aligns with YEB’s ambitious growth goals.“As we step into a new era for YEB, I am energized by the opportunity to build upon the incredible progress we made in 2024,” said Price. “Together, we are committed to broadening our reach, creating a deep and meaningful impact, and fostering inclusivity for kids everywhere.”YEB’s commitment to excellence and its mission to enrich the lives of young people is reflected through its innovative skill-development programs, dedicated mentorship initiatives, and strong community partnerships. The leadership team is poised to build on this legacy of success by expanding opportunities, fostering inclusivity, and continuing to inspire the next generation of leaders.Milestone Achievements Across YEBUS Sports Camps (USSC), a licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, experienced unparalleled growth in 2024. The leading sports camp network grew to a total of over 650 camps locations and hosted a staggering 165,000 campers across 4,707 programs in 2024. Internationally, USSC expanded its footprint with the acquisition of CMT Learning, a leader in youth sports and education in the UK. This move introduced Euro Sports Camps and other premier programs to YEB’s portfolio. Across its broader network, including NBC Camps, KE Camps, US Baseball and Softball Academy, and Sports Camps Canada, USSC welcomed 68,000 campers, further solidifying its position as the premier provider of youth sports.i9 Sports had a banner year, marked by an exciting new partnership with USSC to bring Nike Kids Camps to its participants. This introduces Nike camps to young, aspiring athletes within i9 franchises, enriching i9 Sports’ summer programming and providing even greater opportunities for their customers. i9 Sports also achieved record-breaking growth, surpassing 5 million total registrations since its inception. Volleyball emerged as a standout success, with participation increasing by 33% compared to the previous year, driven in part by a strategic focus on expanding offerings for girls. These achievements reflect i9 Sports’ dedication to creating inclusive, community-driven opportunities for young athletes.Streamline Brands, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, celebrated a historic milestone this summer, delivering over 1.1 million swim lessons. This achievement reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to water safety and empowering kids with life-saving skills. With an incredible year of growth, the brand now encompasses 201 swim schools nationwide. Streamline Brands continues to ensure that every kid has the opportunity to become a confident, safe swimmer, staying true to its mission to make water safety accessible to all.School of Rock continued its legacy of excellence by earning numerous accolades in 2024, including Franchise Business Review’s Culture100 list, 2024 Top Recession-Proof Brand, 2024 Most Innovative Franchise, and recognition as one of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises. With dozens of new school openings this year, the brand now boasts 389 locations worldwide. Its global expansion was bolstered by a landmark master franchise agreement for the United Kingdom, encompassing England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Beyond these milestones, School of Rock students and alumni made waves on major stages, from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza to Broadway and even the big screen, with appearances in the upcoming Minecraft Movie. These achievements show the impact of School of Rock’s innovative performance-based curriculum in shaping the next generation of musicians.The Play Without Limits Project (PWLP), established in January 2022 in partnership with US Sports Camps and YEB, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to breaking down socioeconomic barriers by providing sports and educational opportunities to under-resourced kids through camp scholarships. Over the past two years, YEB has raised over $200,000 to fund scholarships for kids from organizations such as LeBron James’ I PROMISE School, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CASA, Communities in Schools (Atlanta), LA Department of Recreation & Parks, Riverside School for the Deaf, Utah Schools for the Deaf & Blind, and Play Marin. This year, the program expanded to include School of Rock, offering more kids the chance to develop creativity and life skills through music.Looking AheadWith plans to add over 100 new locations annually and double its reach to serve 2 million kids annually within five years, YEB is poised to build on this year’s success. The leadership team remains steadfast in its mission to inspire lifelong passions, foster inclusivity, and deliver unparalleled, community-based, experiences for kids worldwide.###About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.