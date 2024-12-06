Submit Release
“Ready to work with President Trump:” Gov. Little, Secretary McGrane take first steps to certify Idaho’s electors

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Phil McGrane took the official first steps today to certify Idaho’s four electors for Donald Trump for President of the United States and JD Vance for Vice President.

Governor Little signed the list of electors prepared by the Secretary of State as required by law. Now that Governor Little signed the certification documents, Secretary McGrane will deliver them to Washington, D.C., and to the electors themselves.

“With this historic election, there is a renewed focus on the simple things that matter to Americans – prosperity, opportunity, safety, and family values – all things we have prioritized and will continue to prioritize here in Idaho. We are excited to pick up where we left off last time President Trump was in the White House. Idaho is ready to work with President Trump!” Governor Little said.

"Congratulations to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Idaho's electors on this significant milestone," said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane. "We look forward to the Electoral College fulfilling its constitutional role as the culmination of the November 5th election," said Secretary McGrane.

Idaho’s electors are Vicki Keen, Doyle Beck, Brent Regan, and Jean Mollenkopf-Moore. Electors will officially assemble and cast their votes for president and vice president on Dec. 17.

