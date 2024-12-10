Interior Packages for Classic Vehicles Now Available by Velocity

Vintage Ford Bronco Interior Package Classic IH Scout Interior Package Classic K5 Blazer Interior Package

Drivability, reliability and daily driving comfort are top priorities at Velocity and our luxury interior packages are a big part of your daily driving comfort” — Stuart Wilson, Velocity Founder

CANTONMENT, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic car and truck interior restoration can be extremely challenging for home restorers to do themselves or find an upholstery shop to do the work in a timely manner. Velocity Restorations takes the guesswork out of interior restoration with its plug-and-play classic interior package options for the 1966-1977 Ford Bronco, 1969-1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, 1967-1972 Ford F-Series, and 1960-1980 International Scout. Available as full interior packages or seat-only packages (excluding F-Series), the Velocity Interior Package provides a convenient way to get a luxurious interior for your classic truck.

*Same high-quality interior found in a Velocity restomod

*Allows amateurs to install like a pro

*Includes templates

*Available hand-stitched Italian leather

Depending on their individual needs, hamstrung home restorers can select from two Velocity Interior Package options: a seat-only package or a full interior kit. Opting for the seats only includes front bucket seats (low-back on the K5 Blazer) and a rear bench seat (with fold-and-tumble capability on the Bronco). The full interior kit adds panel inserts for the doors and quarter panels, a locking center console, a dash pad, and a transfer case shifter boot.

Customization options begin with a selection of marine-grade vinyl or rich, flat-grain leather. Additional choices include seven upholstery colors, two stitch patterns (Classic Stitch and Double Diamond), and several standalone upgrades. For restorers who need a little more variety, these kits have options such as heated seats, ventilated seats, drop-in carpet with floor mats, and sound deadener. All upholstery components are developed by Velocity’s in-house interior design specialists and crafted in its full custom trim shop.

“At Velocity, we’re committed to providing home restorers with top-tier craftsmanship, whether it’s a full restomod build or a tailored interior restoration. The Velocity Interior Package offers the perfect solution for enhancing classic truck restorations, delivering a flawless upgrade without the typical challenges and delays of custom upholstery work,” said Velocity CEO Stuart Wilson.

Velocity Interior Packages contain everything a DIYer or shop will need for proper installation, and the lead time for each hand-crafted interior kit is just 45 days1. These interior kits are shipped with all required hardware and detailed instructions, including templates for drilling mounting holes in the floor and doors. The Velocity Interior Package removes all the guesswork from selecting, purchasing, and installing a custom interior on classic Broncos, Scouts, Blazers, and Ford trucks.

Pricing for the Velocity Interior Package starts at $4,995 for seat-only packages and $10,995 for full interior packages. For more information about the Velocity Interior Package, contact Velocity at (850) 466-1810, email sales@velocityrestorations.com or visit www.velocityrestorations.com.

About Velocity

Velocity was founded in Pensacola, FL in 2012 and revolutionized the process of modernizing classic American cars and trucks. Its industry-exclusive build process, which takes between 12 and 16 weeks to complete depending on the make and model, makes it easier to buy and own a classic car. All Velocity vehicles and interior packages are 100 percent designed and assembled in a state-of-the-art, 135,000-sq-ft facility. In addition to its full vehicle builds and Velocity Luxury Interior Package options, Velocity also offers rolling chassis packages for Bronco, K5 Blazer, F-250, and Scout.

Classic Vehicle Interior Kits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.