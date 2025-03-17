SpeciCare Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment with Tumor Cryopreservation and Gene Mapping

Specicare tissue cryopreservation and storage Stop Cancer

SpeciCare cryopreserves tumor tissue, enabling expanded therapy testing and empowering patients with personalized, future-ready treatment opportunities.

Cryopreserving tumor tissue isn't just groundbreaking—it's a lifeline, offering patients unprecedented access to emerging therapies and clinical trials” — Ken Dixon, Oncologist

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeciCare, a pioneering healthcare company, is transforming cancer treatment by offering patients the ability to cryopreserve their tumor tissue for advanced genomic assays and more specific personalized therapies. Founded by a group of oncology specialists and advanced clinical researchers, SpeciCare aims to move beyond traditionally mass-administered cancer treatments to provide more effective individualized cancer care.

For decades, cancer treatment has relied on outdated tumor storage methods that provide limited views of the affected tissue—like trying to solve a city’s traffic crisis using a single aerial snapshot. But what if researchers had a live traffic feed instead? That’s what cryopreserving tumor tissue offers—an evolving, real-time window into cancer’s behavior, which is currently the missing component in bringing precision oncology care to the individual cancer patient.

By cryopreserving live tumor tissue, SpeciCare enables comprehensive genomic assays, which is not possible with the current FFPE method that destroys testable tissue. This necessary modification in the way that tissue is preserved and stored facilitates the development of tailored treatment plans for each patient. This individualized approach increases the efficacy of therapies and minimizes unnecessary side effects, offering patients a more targeted and effective treatment journey.

Access to their own cryopreserved tissue with Specicare allows patients to participate in multiple clinical trials simultaneously, without the need for additional surgeries or invasive procedures. This accessibility not only broadens treatment options but also accelerates the discovery of new therapies, benefiting not only the individual patient, but the broader cancer community as well.

The rise in cord blood banking popularity has highlighted the benefits of preserving personal biologics for future medical use. Similarly, tumor cryopreservation offers patients the opportunity to safeguard their unique cancer profile, ensuring access to cutting-edge treatments as they become available without added invasive procedures to acquire new tissue.

The time is right for the adoption of this much-improved method of tumor tissue management with the explosive addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the healthcare space and specifically in the area of genomic assays. The union of Specicare’s access to the consented patient, the electronic medical record and the pristine tumor specimen is central to bringing

AI successfully into the oncologic treatment arena.

The window between the initial suspicion of cancer and the biopsy is often narrow, making early intervention crucial. SpeciCare emphasizes the importance of involving preservation services as soon as cancer is suspected, ensuring that collection kits are available to surgeons before the biopsy.

SpeciCare is committed to making advanced cancer treatments accessible to the individual patient and his or her family, with initial costs under $500. This affordability ensures that more patients can benefit from personalized therapies without financial strain.

Dr. Ken Dixon founded SpeciCare out of a desire to offer more to his patients. Frustrated with the limitations of traditional treatments, he envisioned a future where patients have control over their tumor tissue, unlocking new avenues for personalized care and improved outcomes.

About SpeciCare

SpeciCare is at the forefront of revolutionizing cancer treatment through live tumor tissue banking and cryopreservation. By providing patients with ownership of their tumor tissue, SpeciCare opens doors to extensive testing, clinical trials, and cutting-edge therapies, offering new hope and improved quality of life.



Introduction to Specicare

