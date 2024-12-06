Submit Release
California will appeal rejection of lawsuit over Huntington Beach voter ID law

State officials said they plan to continue to fight over the measure — passed by voters in March in the coastal city of 200,000 people — in the court of appeal. An Orange County Superior Court judge last month found it was too soon for the state to bring litigation over the local law, which allows the city to implement voter identification requirements in 2026.

