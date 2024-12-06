Submit Release
News Search

There were 326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,741 in the last 365 days.

Lodi court to reopen in February

Presiding Judge Gus Barrera announced on Monday that the Lodi branch, located at 217 W. Elm St., will reopen on Monday, Feb. 23. Criminal arraignments, re-trial conferences and motions for misdemeanors and out-of-custody matters will be heard at the branch, as well as traffic, city code violation and small claims cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lodi court to reopen in February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more