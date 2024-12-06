Lodi court to reopen in February

Presiding Judge Gus Barrera announced on Monday that the Lodi branch, located at 217 W. Elm St., will reopen on Monday, Feb. 23. Criminal arraignments, re-trial conferences and motions for misdemeanors and out-of-custody matters will be heard at the branch, as well as traffic, city code violation and small claims cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.