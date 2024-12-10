The Smarter Service Partners with Waymark Gardens, a Seniors Rising Homes Community, to Deploy Tech Help to Older Adults

The Smarter Service Logo Seniors Rising Logo

Collaboration Brings Tailored Tech Support to Residents of Glendale, AZ’s Premier HUD-Supported Senior Living Community

Empowering older adults with the support they need to confidently use technology doesn’t just address a tech gap—it addresses a human need.” — Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a leading tech concierge provider for older adults and senior living communities, has partnered with Waymark Gardens, a Seniors Rising Homes Community , in Glendale, AZ. This collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide in senior living communities by offering residents tailored tech support and training.Waymark Gardens, the flagship location of Seniors Rising Homes, is a 151-unit HUD Section 223f community dedicated to enriching residents’ lives with modern amenities and cutting-edge technology. This collaboration builds on that mission by equipping residents with the skills and confidence to navigate technology while fostering connection, independence, and an enhanced quality of life.TECH SUPPORT AND TRAINING TAILORED TO RESIDENT NEEDSAs part of this initiative, The Smarter Service is providing a comprehensive suite of offerings, including:-On-site help desks for quick, in-person tech assistance-In-residence tech visits for personalized support-Virtual tech support for added convenience-Enrichment training and group classes to boost digital literacy“At Waymark Gardens, we strive to create a community where residents feel empowered and supported,” said Dr. Eric Luster, Chairman of the Board of Seniors Rising Homes. “Our partnership with The Smarter Service addresses the vital need for tech accessibility among older adults, equipping residents with the tools and confidence to make technology an enriching part of their lives.”EMPOWERING RESIDENTS WHILE SUPPORTING STAFFThe Smarter Service’s programs not only help residents gain essential tech skills but also alleviate tech-related demands on community staff. With fewer personal devices than other communities but an equally high demand for support, Waymark Gardens highlights the importance of making technology accessible for all older adults, regardless of income level.“Our mission is to ensure no one is left behind in today’s digital world,” said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. “Empowering older adults with the support they need to confidently use technology doesn’t just address a tech gap—it addresses a human need, combating isolation, enhancing independence, and fostering healthier lives.”SENIORS RISING HOMES' COMMITMENT TO INNOVATIONSeniors Rising Homes is committed to delivering advanced medical care through virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and cloud-based platforms, ensuring secure, HIPAA-compliant TeleHealth and TeleDentistry integration for comprehensive patient care.At Waymark Gardens, a dedicated on-site TeleHealth Suite provides residents with easy access to these services and helps to support chronic disease management and remote patient monitoring. The addition of The Smarter Service ensures that residents can fully utilize these cutting-edge amenities, bridging the gap between technology and accessibility.This partnership aligns with the shared goals of The Smarter Service and Seniors Rising Homes to integrate advanced technology into senior living environments while ensuring accessibility and usability for all residents. It also supports operational efficiencies and compliance with HUD guidelines, further enhancing resident well-being and extending independence.A MODEL FOR FUTURE GROWTHThroughout the partnership, data collection—including surveys and resident feedback—will guide ongoing service enhancements and measure the program’s success. Insights from this initiative may serve as a blueprint for expanding tech support to other Seniors Rising Homes communities and similar affordable housing communities.This collaboration showcases the potential for partnerships between tech support providers and senior housing organizations to address the digital divide, empower older adults, and improve lives in affordable housing communities while providing a roadmap for the future of senior living.----Press Contacts:Vida RoozenCOO, The Smarter ServiceVida@TheSmarterService.comAchint JassalHead of Marketing, Seniors Rising Homes, Inc.ajassal1@waymarkgardens.orgAbout The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults, senior living communities, and active adult communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a variety of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. To learn more, visit www.thesmarterservice.com or contact us at info@TheSmarterService.com.About Seniors Rising HomesSeniors Rising Homes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing accessible and affordable housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Our mission is to foster interdependence, honor dignity, and enhance quality of life by prioritizing residents in all that we do. We leverage technology to offer services such as the installation of TeleHealth Suites, Tech Innovation Suites, property management, new construction projects, and renovations of existing facilities. 