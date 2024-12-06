Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for District 19

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Chief District Court Judge Sherri Elliott to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 19 (Catawba County). Judge Elliott will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Judge Greg Hayes.

Elliott currently serves as chief district court judge in District Court District 36. She previously served as a district court judge in District 25. Elliott received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

