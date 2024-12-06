Applications are being accepted for Seasonal Water Patrol Officer- Law Enforcement Bureau

The temporary, summer employees of the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau are positions of high responsibility. Diverse duties include checking for compliance with Iowa's navigation and fishing regulations and helping to ensure a safe recreational environment for the public. Water Patrol Officers also provide public assistance and safety education through personal contacts and by participating in DNR's educational programs. Water Patrol Officers are often the first to respond to the scene of emergencies such as accidents, missing persons or other calls for assistance.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 15, 2024.

Locations: The following are POTENTIAL positions that MAY be available. Only indicate on your application those that you are willing and able to work; i.e. only those areas that you would accept employment if offered. Housing is not available with these positions.