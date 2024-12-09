James Greer Named Interim CEO of WellPower

Longtime CEO Carl Clark, MD to retire; nationwide search underway

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellPower , Colorado’s largest community mental health center, today announced James Greer, MBA, MHRM, as its interim president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective December 16, 2024. Greer is stepping in following the planned retirement of Carl Clark, M.D. who led the organization for nearly four decades.Greer has been a crucial member of WellPower’s executive management team for more than a year, most recently serving as chief operating officer (COO), where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to the nonprofit’s mission. He also brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held executive leadership positions in multiple healthcare organizations.WellPower, known locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective behavioral health care, is driven by a singular mission: to power the pursuit of well-being by supporting and promoting the vital connection between a person’s mental health and overall well-being. Its vision is to create a community where mental health is recognized as a fundamental aspect of overall health, and where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.The appointment of Greer ensures a seamless transition in leadership, enabling WellPower to continue critical work without interruption. His intimate knowledge of the organization will be invaluable, especially in navigating the current transformational changes in the behavioral healthcare environment."I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO at such a critical juncture in our organization's history,” said Greer. “I am deeply committed to our mission and to the people we serve. Together with our dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters, I am confident that we can continue to address health disparities and outreach to communities that might not otherwise get care."Greer plans to return to his role as COO as soon as a permanent CEO is hired. A national search for WellPower’s next, permanent CEO is actively underway.“We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Clark for his transformative leadership,” noted Greer. “During his tenure, he has fostered a culture of compassion, innovation and excellence, leaving an indelible mark on WellPower and the behavioral health space. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement and beyond.”####About WellPowerWellPower is Colorado’s largest community mental health center, known locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective behavioral health care. The nonprofit organization provides a range of services for people across the lifespan at 30+ sites and at nearly 200 locations throughout the community, from hospitals and assisted living facilities to schools and shelters. WellPower serves more than 20,000 people each year, including children and families, with crucial mental health services such as outpatient treatment, medication management, crisis response and more. In addressing the aspects of life that work in conjunction with a person’s behavioral health diagnosis, we take a comprehensive approach to helping people get the support they need to thrive. This includes supportive housing, education and employment opportunities, financial health, access to nutritious food, other basic needs and much more.

