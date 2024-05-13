Colorado Railroad Museum Kicks off an Action-Packed Summer Schedule
Families & Rail Enthusiasts Encouraged to Reserve Early for Major EventsBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Railroad Museum (CRRM) in Golden, the largest and most comprehensive display of steam locomotives, rail cars, indoor and outdoor model trains and railroad history in the state, kicks off an early, action-packed summer schedule with the return of Summer Train Rides starting May 16th. The Museum will expand its popular year-round Saturday Train Ride schedule to operate Thursday-Sunday, from mid-May through mid-August. It’s the first stop on an eventful summer event schedule.
From Denver’s largest rail enthusiast event, Colorado Crossings on May 18-19 to adventurous family events like the Dinosaur Express Train on June 1-2, there are events and specials for everyone. The Museum is encouraging people to book ahead as last summer, most major events sold out well in advance.
“Of course, there are fun things to do every day at the Colorado Railroad Museum, but this year we are ‘clearing the tracks’ to offer more train rides, steam ups and special events than ever before,” said Paul Hammond, executive director of the Colorado Railroad Museum.
The major special events planned for May – August include:
Colorado Crossings, May 18-19, 2024: The biggest weekend of the year for narrow gauge and railroad history enthusiasts celebrates steam-era railroading in Colorado with steam train rides, a - parade each morning of steam locomotives and Galloping Goose motorcars, special lectures, and increased activities at both the indoor and outdoor model railroads. For 2024, hear how modern railroads, in particular the state’s thriving heritage railroads, are making their mark on history! Capacity is very limited for this popular event, so advance purchase of admission and train ride tickets is recommended.
Dinosaur Express Train, June 1-2, 2024. What do railroads and dinosaurs in Colorado have in common? One runs on tracks and the other leaves tracks! The CRRM joins with nearby Dinosaur Ridge and Morrison Natural History Museum to create two days of dinosaur-themed activities. As you ride a train pulled by a steam locomotive you can have wonderful views of South Table Mountain, where the first T-Rex dinosaur tracks were discovered. Meet “Mr. Bones,” the walking dinosaur, along with the museum’s own mascot, the famous Spike the Railroad Dog. Food, drink and tasty treats available. The Dinosaur Express Train brings together two childhood favorites in a two day-long celebration. Capacity is limited, advance ticket purchase recommended.
Colorado Railroad Heritage Week. Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared the week of June 16 - 22, 2024 to be known as Colorado Railroad Heritage Week, in recognition of all that historic railroad preservation has provided to the economy, the tourism industry and the enjoyment of our citizens. Coloradoans are encouraged to celebrate this week by calling out “All Aboard!” and riding a train, visiting a railroad museum, or touring a railroad heritage site to marvel at the magnificent machines that steamed and chugged and battled their way across rivers, through tunnels and over rugged mountain passes to help build Colorado into the state it has become.
Colorado Power Days: June 22-23, 2024. Enjoy a special outing with the whole family during “Colorado Power Days!” This weekend, the focus will be on power of all types—check out antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines, Model A and Model T automobiles, even a fire truck. And of course, steam locomotion, too! There will be food, family-friendly activities, and steam train rides every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular admission and train ride pricing applies. Advance purchase of admission and train ride tickets recommended.
Gold Rush Days, August 10-11, 2024. Celebrate the role railroads played in Colorado’s rich mining and Gold Rush history! Ride behind a coal-fired steam locomotive, catch turntable and gold panning demonstrations and more. Learn how the Gold Rush and mining impacted the growth of Colorado, and enjoy food, fun and even the Museum’s mascot Spike the Railroad Dog. Regular admission and train ride pricing apply. Advance purchase of admission and train ride tickets recommended.
In addition, the Museum offers regularly scheduled events all summer long, including:
Ride the Rails Summer Schedule: Enjoy train rides every Thurs- Sun., mid-May through mid-August 2024 on open-air coaches pulled by vintage locomotives around the museum’s half-mile circular track. The ride passes by water towers, a roundhouse, and freight cars with gorgeous views of Clear Creek Valley and the North and South Table Mountains. Train rides are a small fee in addition to Museum Admission: $4 adults and seniors, $2 ages 2-17, under 2 are free on a ticketed adult’s lap. Members ride free, making the family-level Engineer Membership a bargain for repeat visits all summer.
Thrilling Thursdays: Jumpstart your summer weekends, mid-May through mid-August, with an exciting new railroad theme each week. Thrilling Thursdays can feature pop-up exhibits, interactive items to share and discuss, special train rides and the chance to enjoy all the fun of the weekend but with fewer crowds and more room to roam the Colorado Railroad Museum’s beautiful 15 acres. Toddlers can play with the museum’s huge collection of wood toy trains or watch authentic indoor and outdoor model ones.
Colorado Rails & Cocktails: Held on Fridays, once every other month: June 7, August 2 and October 4, 2024. Enjoy an evening of Colorado railroad history with a guest lecturer, beverages, and small bites. Bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. Check here for topics. Admission is $20, Adults 21+ only please. Admission includes 2 beverages of your choice (beer, wine or soda) and snacks.
Museum Memberships Available
Hammond notes that with so many events, families should consider the $100 a year Engineer Membership which includes unlimited free admission for two adults and all their children or grandchildren, and free train rides all year, except during specially ticketed events such as Day Out With Thomas™. “The Museum can be a great mid-week activity for kids to come out, watch model trains, and ride real ones over and over again,” Hammond says.
