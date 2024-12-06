Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in a Sioux County Commercial Layer Flock

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 6, 2024) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have detected a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Sioux County, Iowa. This is Iowa’s fourth detection of H5N1 HPAI within poultry in 2024, and our state’s first detection since June.

About H5N1 HPAI

H5N1 HPAI is a viral disease that affects both wild and domestic bird populations. It can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. H5N1 HPAI also impacted 13 dairy herds in Iowa earlier in 2024. With supportive care, dairy herds recover with no or limited mortality associated with the disease.

Heightened Biosecurity

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is strongly encouraging Iowa poultry producers, dairy farmers, and other livestock producers to bolster their biosecurity practices and protocols to protect their flocks and herds. In addition, the Department has numerous biosecurity resources and recommendations for poultry producers, dairy farmers, and livestock producers to reference on its website.

Suspected Cases in Poultry

If poultry producers or those with backyard birds suspect signs of H5N1 HPAI, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.



Clinical signs of H5N1 HPAI in birds may include:

• Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

• Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

• Decrease in egg production

• Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

• Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

• Difficulty breathing

• Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

• Stumbling and/or falling down

• Diarrhea

Food Safety

It remains safe to enjoy eggs and poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always properly handle and cook eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to believe the threat to the general public remains low. Any questions related to public health should be directed to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

List of Confirmed Cases

As detections are confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, those cases are added to tracking websites located on the USDA APHIS website.

