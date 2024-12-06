Government of Saskatchewan's $25 Million Investment in Emissions Reduction Projects Driving Sustainable Growth

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan celebrated the success of the Saskatchewan Technology Fund today, highlighting its $25 million investment in 13 emissions reduction projects.

The Technology Fund is a key component of the province's Output-Based Performance Standards (OBPS) program for industrial emitters. Through a competitive application process, the fund redirects compliance contributions from industrial emitters back into projects that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"These projects showcase Saskatchewan's leadership in innovation," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "They position the province as a hub for sustainable economic growth while delivering environmental and economic benefits to residents."

Key Achievements of the First Intake:

More than 4.5 million tonnes of CO2e emissions will be eliminated, equivalent to taking one million gas-powered cars off the road for a year or heating all homes in Saskatchewan for two years.

The projects are expected to attract more than $277 million in additional investments, fueling innovation and economic growth.

The first intake supports energy savings of nearly five million gigajoules, comparable to heating nearly half the homes in Regina for a year.

"The Saskatchewan Technology Fund highlights the power of collaboration between government and industry to achieve meaningful emissions reductions while fostering growth in Saskatchewan's oil and natural gas sector," Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) President and CEO Lisa Baiton said. "CAPP applauds the province's leadership in reinvesting compliance contributions into innovative solutions that deliver both environmental and economic benefits. These investments exemplify the potential of industry-driven initiatives to position Saskatchewan as a leader in environmental innovation and a model for long-term prosperity."

"The Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA) would like to congratulate all recipients of the funding provided by the Government of Saskatchewan through its Technology Fund, including SMA members Cameco Corporation and SSR Mining," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said. "By supporting innovative projects, the Government of Saskatchewan is helping industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to help meet Saskatchewan and Canadian targets."

The projects span various industries including oil and gas, mining and energy. Highlights include:

Burgess Creek and Vermilion Energy:

Employing the Saskatchewan-designed IJACK XFER pump, these projects reduce methane emissions while promoting local innovation.

Cameco:

Transitioning to electric-powered drilling at its Cigar Lake uranium mine, cutting emissions by 1,000 tonnes annually while creating jobs for Indigenous communities.

Strathcona Resources:

A $12.5 million investment to implement carbon capture at its Meota East Thermal Facility, reducing 200,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

These innovations highlight Saskatchewan's commitment to balancing sustainability with economic growth.

"At Cameco, the uranium fuel we produce helps generate carbon-free nuclear energy," Cameco Safety, Health, Environment & Quality and Regulatory Relations Vice-President Liam Mooney said. "While we are working to energize a clean-air world, we are also committed to doing our part. By being able to electrify our surface drilling program at Cigar Lake mine, we can eliminate more than 1,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Support from the Saskatchewan Technology Fund has been pivotal for making this an economically viable project to reduce our Scope 1 emissions."

"The Saskatchewan Technology Fund enables companies like Veren to make impactful investments to reduce emissions at our facilities," Veren Vice President, Innovation & Technology Rob Fiorentino said. "With financial support from the Technology Fund, we were able to install gas gathering infrastructure to eliminate flaring and prevent emissions of over 9,300 tonnes of CO2 annually. This is just one example of how Saskatchewan is attracting investment in emissions reduction technology and leading the way in responsible resource development."

"This important funding from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Technology Fund will help enable Strathcona to effectively progress our Meota East CCS project, which aims to capture approximately 90 per cent of emissions from our nearby thermal oil facility," Strathcona Resources Chief Operating Officer Dale Babiak said. "A government committed to advancing emissions reducing technology benefits everyone and moves us closer to achieving shared emissions targets."

“The oil and gas industry has a vital role to play in reducing emissions,” Triland Energy Inc. President and CEO Brett Borgland said. “Flaring gas not only wastes a valuable energy resource but also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. The Saskatchewan Technology Fund provides crucial support, enabling small producers like Triland to undertake impactful projects that make gas conservation more economically viable.”

"Vermilion Energy is proud to deploy the IJACK XFER multiphase pump in Saskatchewan, reinforcing our commitment to reducing emissions and advancing responsible operations," Vermilion Energy Inc. Vice President (North America) Randy McQuaig said. "This technology will help us eliminate flaring emissions, lower operating costs, and address a key challenge in natural gas conservation while supporting local economic growth and showcasing Saskatchewan's innovation leadership. We are grateful to the Saskatchewan Technology Fund for its critical support in advancing this innovative solution."

"IJACK Technologies is 'Changing the Landscape' by bringing resources and innovation to the surface, providing oil and gas producers with advanced solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase production while protecting the environment," IJACK Technologies, Business Development lead Tim Beals said. "With IJACK's solutions, 100 per cent of emissions can be captured and either used or disposed of in an environmentally sound way. Many Saskatchewan oil and gas operators as well as operators in the United States, South America and soon the Middle East, have embraced IJACK's technology in their operations, establishing it as the standard for the future."

