Amalfi Jets Launches Exclusive Year-End Tiered Bonus Promotion for Jet Card Members

Amalfi One Jet Card A private plane from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

Both new and existing jet card members who make qualifying deposits will receive flight credit matching based on the amount of their jet card purchase.

We’re excited to launch this promotion to help all of our clients, both new and returning, get the most value from their jet card investment.” — Kolin Jones, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter company, is excited to announce its year-end tiered jet card bonus promotion, available now through December 31, 2024. Both new and existing jet card members who make qualifying deposits will receive flight credit bonuses based on the amount of their jet card purchase. The tiered bonuses for flight credit matching are as follows:

$100,000 - $149,999: 3% Flight Credit Bonus

$150,000 - $249,999: 4% Flight Credit Bonus

$250,000+: 5% Flight Credit Bonus

This promotion allows clients to maximize the value of their jet card investment and receive substantial bonuses before the year ends. Whether you’re a new member or an existing client looking to increase your balance, this offer ensures greater flexibility and additional value for your private travel needs.

“We’re excited to launch this promotion to help all of our clients, both new and returning, get the most value from their jet card investment,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This bonus structure adds even more value to the exceptional benefits that Amalfi One already provides.”

The Amalfi One Jet Card is designed to offer unmatched convenience and flexibility for travelers who demand the best. Members benefit from guaranteed aircraft availability within 48 hours, as well as dynamic pricing, which can save members up to 40% on their flights. The program also features industry-low capped hourly rates, which are locked for 12 months to provide clients with predictable costs and favorable economics.

Members also enjoy a variety of premium services, such as complimentary black car service and catering on every flight, no repositioning, overnight, or crew fees, and a dedicated concierge to manage all travel details. With no annual fees, initiation fees, or dues, the Amalfi One Jet Card offers exceptional value without the hidden costs typically associated with private jet memberships.

“Our mission is to offer the highest level of service and flexibility,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets. “The Amalfi One Jet Card allows new and existing clients, to get the most benefit possible, and this bonus promotion is just one way we’re providing even more value to our clients.”

Amalfi Jets continues to lead the private aviation industry, serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, business executives, and discerning travelers worldwide. With access to over +3,500 aircraft across +170 countries, Amalfi Jets offers unparalleled service, comfort, and flexibility, setting a new standard in private air travel.

For media inquiries, contact our Marketing Director: Hannah Warling

Email: hannahw@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 318-9071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.