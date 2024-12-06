Governor Abbott Appoints Fletcher To Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 6 - December 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sandra Fletcher to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Sandra Fletcher of Sugar Land is a parole commissioner for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has over 35 years of experience in the field of paroles and previously served a District Parole Officer, Institutional Parole Officer, and Hearing Officer. She is a member of the Association of Paroling Authorities International. Fletcher received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University.