Wake & Make Media Founders Shine on First Coast Living, Discussing Transition from Hollywood to Florida’s Top Marketers

Wake & Make Media founders discuss their Hollywood-to-Florida journey on First Coast Living, highlighting their digital marketing success and expansion.

The demand for high-quality digital content is at an all-time high, and we’re ready to help more companies tell their stories in a way that resonates and drives success.”” — Megan Nager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wake & Make Media, a rapidly growing digital media and production company, recently made a high-profile appearance on First Coast Living, Jacksonville’s popular lifestyle TV show. Founders Megan Nager and Corey Turner, former Hollywood professionals, shared their inspiring story of transitioning from the entertainment industry in California to launching a cutting-edge digital marketing and production company in Florida.On the show, Megan and Corey discussed how their Hollywood careers laid the foundation for Wake & Make Media, a company that is quickly becoming a dominant force in the Florida digital marketing and production scene. The duo spoke about how their experience in high-level film and television production gave them a unique perspective on creating dynamic video content that drives business growth.“We saw firsthand how powerful video content is in the entertainment world, and we wanted to bring that same level of storytelling and production value to the marketing space,” said Megan Nager, co-founder of Wake & Make Media. “As the demand for video continues to soar, businesses need content that resonates with their audiences. That’s what we’re here to deliver.”Corey Turner, co-founder, added, “We’re passionate about creating impactful, visually stunning videos that not only tell a brand’s story but also drive measurable results. Digital marketing is no longer just about traditional ads — it’s about creating an immersive experience that engages and converts audiences.”Wake & Make Media has quickly established itself as a leader in the digital marketing industry by offering a full suite of services, including video production, social media content, and branding, along with a slew of comprehensive marketing strategies. The company’s ability to blend Hollywood-level production with cutting-edge digital marketing techniques has made it a standout choice for businesses looking to elevate their brand.During their appearance on First Coast Living, Megan and Corey also discussed their plans for future expansion. As the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve, Wake & Make Media is set to grow beyond Florida, with plans to expand its presence across the Southeastern United States.“We’re just getting started,” says Megan. “Florida has been an incredible launchpad for our company, and we’re excited to bring our expertise to businesses all over the Southeast. The demand for high-quality digital content is at an all-time high, and we’re ready to help more companies tell their stories in a way that resonates and drives success.”Wake & Make Media’s appearance on First Coast Living highlights the company’s rapid rise in the digital media and marketing space. With its focus on innovation, creativity, and measurable results, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth as it expands its services across the region.To learn about Wake & Make Media, please visit https://www.wakeandmakemedia.com

