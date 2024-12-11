ecfirst Prepares to Launch CMMC Assessments as Final Rule Takes Effect

World’s First CMMC Playbook Demonstrates ecfirst Commitment for Client Success

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst, Iowa’s first and America’s 52nd Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), is proud to announce its readiness to perform CMMC assessments in alignment with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) final rule. This achievement underscores ecfirst’s leadership in bolstering cybersecurity resilience across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).Having earned the C3PAO designation through a rigorous evaluation process, ecfirst demonstrated its adherence to the highest standards of compliance and security. The Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) conducted an extensive review of ecfirst’s System Security Plan (SSP), technical controls, policies, and compliance artifacts, solidifying the company’s role as a trusted assessor under the oversight of the DoD and the CMMC Accreditation Body (The Cyber AB).Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst, highlighted the company’s commitment to excellence, stating, “The ecfirst thought leadership, combined with our groundbreaking CMMC Playbook and precision-driven assessment methodology, ensures cost-efficient and effective engagements. Our approach focuses on understanding client objectives and providing clear guidance to achieve CMMC compliance.”The CMMC framework, now mandated for contractors managing Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), represents a critical requirement for safeguarding sensitive data within the DIB. Organizations must meet these standards to maintain their roles within the DoD supply chain, making CMMC certification a vital component of operational success.As Iowa’s first C3PAO, ecfirst brings a unique advantage to local, national, and global clients. With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and compliance, ecfirst has built a reputation for delivering tailored solutions that guide organizations from readiness to certification. Its offerings include expert consulting services to prepare for assessments, certified CMMC evaluations with a focus on precision, and transparent fixed-fee pricing to ensure predictable and reliable engagements. Clients also gain access to the world’s first CMMC Playbook, a comprehensive resource that simplifies navigation through critical reference materials and documentation.To learn more about ecfirst’s CMMC solutions or to request a proposal, visit https://ecfirst.com/cmmc/ Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a global leader in cybersecurity, AI, and compliance services. The company provides end-to-end expertise in HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Penetration Testing, and AI frameworks like ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF. With thousands of successful assessments completed, ecfirst offers unmatched insight, best practices, and flexible services through its On-Demand Consulting and Managed Compliance Programs.Recognized as a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor and a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, ecfirst is also a leader in training and certification, offering programs such as CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. For more information, visit www.ecfirst.com or www.ecfirst.biz

