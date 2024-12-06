The Lake Companies Announces New CEO, New Leadership and Changes to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Innovation

LakeCo Logo

The Lake Companies announces updates to boost customer success, drive innovation, and grow leadership—rooted in insights from this year’s NPS survey.

Our customers’ feedback is invaluable, and these changes demonstrate our commitment to fostering deeper relationships and delivering unmatched value, we look forward to helping our customers succeed.” — Chris Orr, CEO

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lake Companies, a leading provider of solutions for discrete manufacturers, is excited to announce significant organizational updates aimed at bolstering customer success, accelerating product innovation, and expanding leadership capabilities. These changes are driven by insights gathered from this year’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey, reflecting our commitment to acting on customer feedback and positioning our organization for long-term success.Leadership Changes for Strategic GrowthAfter decades of visionary leadership, Greg Lake will be stepping away from his role at The Lake Companies this January. Greg will remain engaged during the transition period and continue to support the organization’s growth in an advisory capacity. We thank Greg for his dedication and leadership that shaped the company’s success for 40 years.The leadership team will expand with the following appointments:- Chris Orr will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic vision and organizational growth.- Jesse Brohinsky becomes Manager, Product & Development, driving product roadmaps and innovation.- Matt Keffer transitions to Manager, Sales & Channel, strengthening customer and partner relationships.- Stacy Ruckel continues her role as Marketing Manager, providing critical support to sales initiatives.- Kate Mowry, continues her role Director, Professional Services, focusing on operational excellence in client engagements.- Lorne Jones joins as Customer Success Manager (CSM), a role designed to deliver proactive support and enhance the customer experience.Launch of a Dedicated Customer Success Manager RoleWe are thrilled to introduce Lorne Jones, our new Customer Success Manager. This newly created role underscores our dedication to helping customers maximize the value of our solutions. Lorne will collaborate closely with customers, addressing their unique needs and ensuring seamless experiences with The Lake Companies’ products.Introducing the New Service Desk Customer PortalTo further enhance customer support, The Lake Companies will launch a Service Desk Customer Portal powered by ZenDesk. This platform will provide streamlined, transparent, and efficient support experience, including:- Real-time ticket submission and tracking.- Direct communication with our support team for faster issue resolution.- Access to a growing library of self-service resources.Commitment to InnovationThis year has been transformative, marked by the launch of Doc-Trak for Infor CSI Cloud and significant progress toward moving Shop-Trak to Infor CSI Cloud . These advancements reflect our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower manufacturers to thrive in a competitive market.A Shared Vision for Success“Our customers’ feedback is invaluable, and these changes demonstrate our commitment to fostering deeper relationships and delivering unmatched value,” said Chris Orr, CEO. “We look forward to continuing our journey together and helping our customers succeed.”About The Lake CompaniesThe Lake Companies provides innovative ERP and MES solutions tailored to discrete manufacturers, enabling operational excellence and sustainable growth. For more information about these changes or any of our solutions, please contact Success@Lakeco.com or call us at 920.406.3030.

