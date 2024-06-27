Announcing the availability of Doc-Trak for CloudSuite Industrial (CSI)
Experience Document Automation now with Cloud Convenience
We are excited to announce Doc-Trak for CloudSuite Industrial, providing our customers with the flexibility and convenience they need in today’s fast-paced business environment.”GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lake Companies, LLC, a leading provider of innovative document automation solutions, are thrilled to announce the availability of Doc-Trak in a multi-tenant cloud environment with CloudSuite Industrial. This significant update brings the power and efficiency of Doc-Trak to the cloud, offering businesses unparalleled convenience, scalability, and security.
— Cheryl Valentine, Doc-Trak Product Manager
Doc-Trak has been a trusted solution for organizations who are seeking to automate and streamline their document processes. By including a cloud environment option, Doc-Trak now provides users with a seamless, cloud-based experience, for CSI customers that want to eliminate the need for on-premises infrastructure while still allowing easy access to documents from anywhere, at any time.
With a seamless transition customers can easily lift and shift their on-premises Doc-Trak system to the cloud, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free migration. To further support customers, The Lake Companies is also actively working on moving Shop-Trak, their Manufacturing Execution Software, to CloudSuite Industrial. This added migration will enhance the comprehensive suite of products.
Key Benefits of Doc-Trak in the Cloud:
1. Customizable for Individual Needs: Each tenant can tailor Doc-Trak to meet their specific requirements while enjoying the advantages of a shared infrastructure.
2. Cost Efficiency: Shared infrastructure and resources result in lower operational costs compared to maintaining separate on-premises systems.
3. Continuous Innovation: Tenants benefit from regular updates and improvements ensuring access to the latest features and capabilities.
4. Reduced IT Burden: The cloud provider manages all backend IT tasks, including hardware maintenance, software updates, and security enhancements, easing the load on tenants’ IT departments.
5. High Availability and Disaster Recovery: Multi-Tenant cloud environments are designed to ensure Doc-Trak remains accessible and reliable, even during infrastructure challenges.
6. Streamlined Documentation: Centralize control and security while efficiently managing production documentation across multiple sites.
7. Availability: Doc-Trak for CloudSuite Industrial is available July 1st.
A Word from the Doc-Trak Product Manager
“We are excited to announce Doc-Trak for CloudSuite Industrial, providing our customers with the flexibility and convenience they need in today’s fast-paced business environment,” said Cheryl Valentine, Doc-Trak Product Manager of The Lake Companies, LLC. “This launch represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping businesses manage their documents more efficiently and securely.”
About The Lake Companies, LLC
The Lake Companies, LLC is an Infor SyteLine ERP partner that offers its own SyteLine integrated software applications, including Shop-Trak™, Doc-Trak™, Fact-Trak™ and Advanced Planning and Scheduling Made Easier™ . They are dedicated to leveraging innovation and technology to transform businesses through ERP Solutions.
For more information about Doc-Trak for the Cloud, visit www.lakeco.com or contact:
Stacy Ruckel
The Lake Companies, LLC
+1 920-406-3030
sruckel@lakeco.com
