Trilogy Investment Co. Names Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Exclusive Broker of Savannah Harbor Community

Internationally renowned expert team to sell the multi-phased housing community featuring a variety of different home options

We’re thrilled to partner with the outstanding sales team at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty and elevate Savannah Harbor as a premier destination for luxury living.” — Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company , a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the U.S., in partnership with Kingdom Estates , a privately owned real estate investment company headquartered in Atlanta with an office in Tel Aviv, has proudly announced Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty as the exclusive broker for its new multi-phased single-family and townhouse, highly-amenitized community in Savannah, Georgia.The project listing agent will be Drew Johnson, with the Savannah office of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, along with a sales team of Emily Salzer, Lavinia Strong, and Carolyn Ezelle. Together, the team boasts over 50 years of industry experience.Trilogy’s ambitious redevelopment plans on Hutchinson Island, located within Savannah’s historic River District, will introduce a vibrant new community of 198 single-family homes. It will offer a diverse range of living options, from city-view single-family homes to golf course and terrace properties to deepwater river homes, as well as duplexes, villas, and row townhouses, catering to various lifestyle preferences, and boasting an array of exceptional amenities.“We’re thrilled to partner with the outstanding sales team at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty," said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company. "With their expertise, in-depth market knowledge, and vast global network, we are confident the team will be instrumental in bringing this exciting new development to fruition. Together, we will elevate Savannah Harbor as a premier destination for luxury living and foster dynamic community experiences."“This is a transformative project for the Savannah area, and we are honored Trilogy selected us as their broker to lead sales in this extraordinary community,” said Ruthie Ravenel, CFO of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International. “We are confident that Savannah native Drew Johnson and the entire Savannah-based team are ideally suited to help ensure success.”With more than 40 years of experience in the region, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate for South Carolina and Georgia's Lowcountry. They are renowned for record-setting marketing of luxury projects and listings across the region. They have earned multiple accolades, including being named “Best Real Estate Company” by Savannah Magazine for three consecutive years, further solidifying their reputation as a leader in the luxury real estate market.Nestled along the scenic riverside, Hutchinson Island is a serene retreat offering breathtaking views of the Savannah skyline and easy access to downtown via the Talmadge Bridge or a quick ferry ride to the Historic District. At its core is the Savannah Harbor, a premier 35-acre mixed-use development adjacent to the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel. The Harbor will feature a mix of residential options, dining, retail, and green spaces. Additionally, the Club at Savannah Harbor offers an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead, managed by Troon Golf. Slated to open in Spring 2025, the IGY Savannah Harbor Marina will further elevate the area with 100 berths for vessels of all sizes, including over 1,000 linear feet to accommodate deep-draft superyachts.Trilogy Investment Company invites prospective buyers to experience the pinnacle of luxury living with the expertise of its distinguished sales team. To learn more, contact Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty at 912.234.3323 or visit www.danielravenelsir.com/savannah/ About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether built-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com About Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International RealtyServing the Lowcountry for more than 40 years, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has closed over $3 billion in real estate sales. Joining the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2007, the company has taken its local market expertise and expanded into the international arena through a close partnership with the Sotheby's Auction House and a powerful referral network across affiliate offices worldwide. As of fall 2024, the brokerage supports over 100 agents throughout its markets of Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. To learn more about Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.danielravenelsir.com

