Yung Xavi Drops New Remix of "Baddie Girl" Featuring Ayleks

Yung Xavi album cover for Baddie Girl

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist Yung Xavi is back with a fresh remix of his previously released single "Baddie Girl," now featuring Ayleks. This new version is available for streaming on all major platforms.

Following the release of his latest track, "We Made It," featuring JUNO, which dropped this past October, Yung Xavi continues to make waves in the music industry. The original "Baddie Girl," released earlier this year in March, has already garnered over 120,000 streams on Spotify, showcasing its popularity and the demand for more from the talented artist. The remix, penned by Yung Xavi and UnoTime, and produced by REY Reynaldo M Munoz, offers a fresh twist.

2024 has been a breakout year for Yung Xavi, with the release of several successful singles, including “Green,” “Desert Baby,” and “We Made It.” The artist continues to build momentum, offering his fans a unique blend of authentic sound and lyrical storytelling.

Hailing from the vibrant streets of Palm Springs, California, Yung Xavi’s music is a reflection of his journey, combining confidence, authenticity, and a bold perspective that resonates deeply with his growing fan base. With each release, he reaffirms his place as one of the most exciting emerging voices in the music scene.

Stream the new "Baddie Girl" remix now and stay tuned for more from Yung Xavi in 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.