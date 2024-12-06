The Little North Pole Annual Holiday Event in Rockaway Beach, NY on Saturday, December 7 at 3:30 PM ET

Little North Pole Little North Pole- Rockaway, New York Christmas House Long Island

ROCKAWAY BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable evening of holiday magic at The Little North Pole ! Hosted by Joe Mure, this beloved annual event is back to benefit Breakthrough T1D™ (formerly JDRF).When & Where:Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 3:30 PM144-03 Neponsit Avenue, Rockaway Beach, NYEntertainment:Joe Causi, Goumba Johnny, and Sid Rosenberg of Sid & Friends. Live performances by Angelo Venuto, Time, and many more! Sounds by DJ Mugsy Mugs. Food, toys, and fun for the whole family!The Little North Pole is proud to be the winner of ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight," and we can’t wait to light up the night once again for a great cause.Winners of ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight"The Little North Pole is proud to partner with Christmas House Long Island to amplify the holiday joy and support an important cause. Together, they’re making this year’s event bigger and brighter than ever.SUPPORT:Online donations to support Breakthrough T1D™ can be made at littlenorthpole.org Media Contact:

