Natural Resource Commission to Meet Dec. 12 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 12, in the Lake Darling Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave., in Des Moines.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Dec. 12 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)

*Donations

*Contract amendment with Dan’s Sanitation-Lake Anita State Park Waste Management Services

*Timber Sale Contract with Nelson Petersheim for Stephens State Forest

*Public Land Management Projects (8.1-8.6)

Approval of the Minutes from Nov. 14 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Fairport Landing Marina, Inc. – Muscatine County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Mau Marine – Dickinson County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Mark and Brenda Keniston – Palo Alto County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Walter Marine Enterprise, Inc. – Scott County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal – Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation – Scott County Management Agreement Renewal – Iowa Lake Wildlife Area– Emmet County Conservation Board

Small Construction Projects- Sweet Marsh WMA Wetland Restoration and Lacey-Keosauqua State Park Lodge HVAC Replacement

Large Construction Project- Lake Keomah State Park, Spillway Repair – Mahaska County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Spring Run Wetland Complex Wildlife Management Area, Dickinson County – Wetlands America Trust, Inc (Ducks Unlimited) Saylorville Wildlife Management Area, Boone County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Green Island Wildlife Management Area, Jackson County – Ivan R. Keil Trust

Management Agreement Amendment with Buena Vista County-Storm Lake Marina

Administrative Law Judge Proposed Decision Review (No. 24DNRL0002)-In the Matter of Dock Permit 17-9988-3-Hoffman (May go into closed session pursuant to 21.5(1)(f) to discuss decision to be rendered in a contested case.)

General Discussion

Next meeting, Jan. 9, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc