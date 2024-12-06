Maine DOE Update – December 6, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine Announces State Delegates for 63rd Annual United States Senate Youth Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the selection of Maine’s delegates for the 63rd annual prestigious United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). On Monday, December 2, two exceptional Maine students, Sam Drummey and Emmett Appell, were recognized at their schools for their outstanding leadership, academic achievements, and community involvement. They will represent Maine in Washington, D.C. in March of 2025 for an immersive week-long program, designed to deepen students’ understanding of the U.S. government and inspire future leaders. | More

New Guide on Best Practice Primary Prevention Resources and Lessons Available for Maine Health Educators

Maine health educators can now access the new Best Practice Primary Prevention Resources and Lessons for Health Educators Guide in the Maine Prevention Store. This product is available as a free digital download and contains linked information to primary prevention programs, as well as lessons about individual topic areas. | More

Maine DOE Staff Contribute to Journal of School Nursing

Maine Department of Education (DOE) School Nurse Consultant Emily Poland, MPH, RN, NCSN, and School Nurse Specialist Sarah DeCato, MSN, RN, NCSN, in collaboration with nurse colleagues across the nation, recently co-authored an article titled, “Exploring Innovative U.S. School Health Delivery Models: A Narrative Review”. This literature review identifies several different school health delivery models that exist today, as well as a need for continued research and growth in innovation to best meet the ever-evolving health needs of students. | More

Applications Open for 2025 Maine DOE Student Cabinet

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has opened applications for its 2025 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meets with the Maine DOE once a month to discuss educational initiatives, opportunities, improvements, and policy. Applications are due on Friday, December 20, 2024. | More

Empowering Students with Diverse Abilities: Nominations Open for Executive Student Transition Committee

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Transition Maine program invites educators to nominate Maine students with individualized education programs (IEPs) to apply for a leadership role on the Executive Student Transition (EST) Committee.| More

REMINDER: Seeking Public Comment on Chapter 115 – the Credentialing of Education Personnel

The Maine State Board of Education is conducting conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Educational Personnel, from August through December. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115, with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education’s report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023. | More

C-SPAN Student Documentary Competition Open for Middle and High Schoolers in Maine

For the 21st year, C-SPAN is hosting its annual StudentCam national video documentary competition. This opportunity engages middle and high school students nationwide to explore and think critically about topics that are important to them and that will affect their futures by creating short documentaries. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Massabesic Middle School Students Focus on Renewable Energy Through Interdisciplinary Class

Seventh-graders at Massabesic Middle School recently held a debate about renewable energy sources as part of an interdisciplinary class project. This is part of a new program after six teachers at the school—two at each grade level—transitioned from roles as content teachers in areas like science, math, and English Language Arts to Interdisciplinary Studies teachers. Now, they teach interdisciplinary, student-centered units based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. | More

Partnership Between United Technologies Center and Central High School Brings Shop Classes Back to Younger High Schoolers

Hands-on learning is making a comeback in the form of a dynamic exploratory program for students in grades 9 and 10 at Central High School in Corinth. This initiative, made possible through significant renovations at the school, brings back the shop class experience to help younger high schoolers explore this kind of learning. | More

RSU 16 Initiates Annual District-Wide Outdoor Learning Day in Maine

On October 16, students and teachers at all five Regional School Unit 16 (RSU 16) schools in Mechanic Falls, Minot, and Poland participated in the first annual “Drop Everything and Get Everyone Outside (GEO) Day.” The new initiative involves integrating an outdoor learning activity into nearly every content area for students’ daily lessons. | More

Maine Educators Discover Connections Between Literacy and Mapmaking with Author David Sobel

Educators from across the state recently met at The Steel House in Rockland — and online via Zoom — for “Integrating Literacy through Mapmaking” with David Sobel, author of Mapmaking with Children, and Jennifer Kramer, Social Studies Coach for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union in Brattleboro, Vermont. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge Workshop with Josie Cameron

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team at the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to present a half-day workshop with educator and author Josie Cameron. The Integrating Literacy through Background Knowledge workshop will be held at the Memorial Union building at the University of Maine at Orono on Wednesday, December 12, 2024, from 8 a.m. to noon. | More

Literacy Learning Grant Opportunity Open to Pre-K through Grade 3 Maine School Teams

In the summer of 2024, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) offered educators free access to professional literacy learning through Steps to Literacy modules from the AIM Institute for Learning & Research. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning in the science of reading, phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and English language learning.| More

Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Offers Professional Learning Opportunities for Educators

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is offering two professional learning opportunities in early 2025: Differentiation for Leaders and Crucial Conversations. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

