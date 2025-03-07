Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,140 in the last 365 days.

Nominations Open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

Nominations are open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism. Maine’s schools, volunteer leaders, nonprofit organizations, and service programs are invited to submit nominations by Monday, March 10, 2025.

The Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism celebrate and recognize the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. There are a variety of categories for recognition, including Youth Maine Volunteer of the Year and Youth Roll of Honor. The category of Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor is non-competitive, meaning that all submissions will be recognized. Nominees must be 18 years of age or younger and have volunteered at least 50 hours in the prior year.

Nominations can be made by visiting Volunteer Maine’s webpage for the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

Volunteer Maine, the Maine Commission for Community Service, manages this program on behalf of the Office of the Governor. For further information and questions, please reach out to Volunteer Maine at service.commission@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nominations Open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more