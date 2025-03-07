Nominations Open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism

Nominations are open for the 2025 Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism. Maine’s schools, volunteer leaders, nonprofit organizations, and service programs are invited to submit nominations by Monday, March 10, 2025.

The Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism celebrate and recognize the role of citizen volunteers in the success and vitality of Maine communities. There are a variety of categories for recognition, including Youth Maine Volunteer of the Year and Youth Roll of Honor. The category of Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor is non-competitive, meaning that all submissions will be recognized. Nominees must be 18 years of age or younger and have volunteered at least 50 hours in the prior year.

Nominations can be made by visiting Volunteer Maine’s webpage for the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

Volunteer Maine, the Maine Commission for Community Service, manages this program on behalf of the Office of the Governor. For further information and questions, please reach out to Volunteer Maine at service.commission@maine.gov.